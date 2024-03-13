"We have Jiri at home" - Fans react as Tai Tuivasa sports man bun in latest training post

Leading up to his UFC Fight Night 239 main event clash with Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa took to Instagram to show fans his new look, as well as give them a sneak peek into his training camp and preparation for the bout.

'Bam Bam' shared a few pictures of himself sporting a new hairstyle - a man bun, and training with his coaches.

Given his fan-favorite status, the Australian's new look was met with amusement and admiration from fans, who flooded the comments section to make their thoughts known.

One user hilariously referenced former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and his hairstyle, saying:

"we have jiri at home"

Another user suggested that Tuivasa braid his hair come fight night, saying:

"We need cornrow tuivasa"

Many echoed this sentiment, adding comments like:

"We need braids for Saturday night"

"Bro has the Yiri top knot"

Others expressed their support for Tai Tuivasa ahead of his main event clash, with comments like:

"YEAH MA USO. Time to eat 🤩"

Given his recent form, Tuivasa will need all the support he can get heading into his bout against Tybura on March 16, 2024.

Tai Tuivasa's MMA record — What does it look like?

'Bam Bam' currently holds a professional MMA record of 14 wins and six losses. Astonishingly, 13 out of his 14 wins have come by KO, with just one decision win to his name.

Out of his six losses, three have come by KO, two by submission, and one via decision. Unfortunately for Tuivasa, his recent run of form in the octagon hasn't been positive. He has lost his last three fights, and has been finished in all them.

The 30-year-old was knocked out by Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich, while Alexander Volkov submitted him with an Ezekiel choke in his most recent octagon appearance, which came in Sep. 2023.

Tuivasa's opponent, Marcin Tybura, is also coming off a TKO loss to Tom Aspinall, who is the current UFC interim heavyweight champion. As a result, the stakes are high for both men heading into their contest on March 16.