“We have to keep going this way” – Jo Nattawut says Muay Thai fighters will cash in millions per fight in the near future

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 17, Jo Nattawut has been taking a look at his surroundings in the sport of Muay Thai. The sport has never had as many eyes on it as it does right now, especially in ONE Championship, where the best strikers in the world compete.

‘Smokin’ Jo believes that this progression is only going to continue as more fans become aware of the incredible athletes that step inside the Circle week in and week out.

With more eyes on the sport and more attention than ever before also comes higher profiles for the competitors that dedicate their lives to competition.

In an interview with Combat Press, Nattawut predicted that fighters’ purses will surely increase as the sport continues to go from strength to strength in the coming years:

“I believe that in the next 10-20 years we will see Muay Thai fighters get paid like $40 million for one fight. $50 million for one fight in the next 10 to 20 years. If we keep going like that, I’m sure that’s gonna happen, but we have to keep going this way.”

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Jo Nattawut will look to show that he still belongs in that elite tier at ONE Fight Night 17

Jo Nattawut has been fighting the best in the world and has had his fair share of setbacks inside the ONE Circle.

Despite many thinking that he did enough to beat Tawanchai in his last fight, the official records show that he is without a win in his last three outings.

Having faced some of the very best strikers in the world during this recent run, the Thai veteran is out to return to the win column on December 8 when he welcomes Luke Lessei into the Circle.

Nattawut must stop Lessei from taking his place in the division with a big win by reminding everyone that he still belongs in that group of top competitors.