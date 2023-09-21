"We latch onto those things" - Stipe Miocic "is upset" heading into fight with Jon Jones, claims Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones are two men that former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier knows very well. He has fought both men several times, with his heavyweight trilogy with Miocic being among the finest in the division's history. Now, Miocic is scheduled to face 'Bones' at UFC 295.

While Miocic is often hailed as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, no one expects him to beat Jones, and with good reason. He is 41 years old and is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Francis Ngannou followed by two years of inactivity. According to Daniel Cormier, this has upset Miocic.

In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, 'DC' spoke about how the narrative heading into UFC 295 has angered Miocic, saying (at 4:55 minutes) the following:

"Miocic is upset now. Miocic is disappointed that the world is overlooking him. And that's the one thing about fighters, they, at times, will find motivation in things that the average human being doesn't even think twice about. We latch onto those things."

'DC' makes a valid point regarding how the MMA world is underestimating Stipe Miocic ahead of his bout with Jon Jones. However, the skpeticism fans and even fellow fighters have when it comes to Miocic's chances against Jones is understandable, given both men's recent run of form.

Jon Jones last defeated Ciryl Gane to capture UFC heavyweight gold, submitting him within two minutes after a three-year hiatus. Meanwhile, Miocic hasn't fought in the two years since being flatlined by Ngannou, and is now in his forties. It will be up to him to prove that ring rust and age won't be a factor in this fight.

What was Stipe Miocic's last win?

Stipe Miocic's last fight was a lopsided loss that saw him get dropped, and even outwrestled by Francis Ngannou, before ultimately getting knocked out in the early phase of round two. But prior to the pair's bout, he was on a two-fight win streak that consisted of consecutive wins over Daniel Cormier.

After losing his heavyweight title to 'DC,' he rebounded by TKO'ing him in round four, upon discovering Cormier's vulnerability to body shots. Then in the pair's trilogy bout, he outworked him to defend his title via unanimous decision.