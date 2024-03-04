"We live to see another day brother" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's "proposal gone wrong" skit for NitroCross

Nina-Marie Daniele, a beloved personality in the mixed martial arts community, continues to captivate fans with her comedic skits.

Her latest stunt, a collaboration with Professional Rallycross driver Conner Martell for NitroCross, took a playful twist when Daniele hilariously ran away after Martell's on-screen proposal. The funny video showcased Daniele's humorous take on the scenario, drifting away with Martell's car as part of the gag.

With the skit, Daniele sparked laughter among fans and fellow creators.

Fraser McConnell, a Jamaican professional racing driver, jokingly commented:

"We live to see another day, brother."

Others chimed in with supportive and humorous remarks:

"Chin up, king 👑😂"

"Girl took off asap bahahahahah"

Fans react to skit

Daniele, known for her unique interviewing style, has garnered a significant following within the MMA community. Her career as an MMA content creator began in 2022 with an interview with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Nina-Marie Daniele slams "mean-spirited" online personalities

Nina-Marie Daniele has criticized certain online personalities within the MMA community, accusing them of resorting to negativity for attention.

Daniele, known for her unique interviewing style and engagement with fighters, took to her social media handle to voice her disapproval. She condemned individuals who "make fun of fighters and the organizations" to gain views and questioned their approach, suggesting such behavior could damage professional relationships.

Daniele wrote in an 'X' post:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

