“We’ll put on a great show” – Aung La N Sang on theoretic showdown against Anatoly Malykhin

Former double ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is interested in taking on three-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin and expects it to be an exciting contest.

Last in action in May 2023 in the United States, ‘The Burmese Python’ said a showdown with ‘Sladkiy’ has to happen as it has the makings of a barnburner that fight fans will enjoy, with their nature as aggressive fighters.

Aung La N Sang, 38, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion, shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“If we were to fight, there’s no way that any of us would back down, and we’ll put on a great show.”

In his last fight, Aung La defeated Fan Rong of China late in the second round with a submission by way of a guillotine choke. It was his third straight victory.

The Kill Cliff FC standout lost both of his titles to Dutch fighter Reinier de Ridder, who, in turn, dropped his two title matches to Anatoly Malykhin to lose the championship belts.

Malykhin recently defeated de Ridder by TKO in the third round of their title clash at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 for the middleweight MMA gold.

The win allowed the Russian juggernaut to make history by becoming a three-division MMA world champion, adding the middleweight strap to the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles already in his possession.

ONE 166 was the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar. Its replay is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Aung La N Sang hopes to get back middleweight gold now in possession of Anatoly Malykhin

Since losing the ONE middleweight MMA world title, Aung La N Sang has trained his sights on getting it back. It remains a goal for him, but has to do it now against new king Anatoly Malykhin.

The veteran Burmese fighter lost the middleweight world title to Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands by first-round submission (rear-naked choke) in October 2020. It was the first of two defeats he would have against ‘The Dutch Knight', the other coming in April 2021 by unanimous decision, where he lost the light heavyweight MMA world title he also previously held.

After racking up three straight wins of late, Aung La believes he deserves another shot at the world title he once held against new divisional king Malykhin.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“That’s the only reason why I keep fighting – to be champion again. That’s the only reason why I’m fighting still. I could retire now, but it wouldn’t be fun. It wouldn’t be fun for the ONE Championship middleweight division.”

Aung La N Sang made his ONE debut in March 2016 and has had 17 fights to date, winning 14 of them.