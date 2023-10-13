"We must go to Poland immediately" - Karolina Kowalkiewicz recreates 'memories from the 80s' with AI, leaves fans mesmerized

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is exploring the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its incredible capabilities.

The former UFC strawweight title contender recently brightened up her Instagram feed by sharing a series of AI-generated photos she playfully dubbed "Memories from the 80s." The images feature the 37-year-old Polish fighter donning a vibrant range of fashion styles that appear to harken back to the 1980s.

Check out the photos below:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz's photos have captivated fans and elicited a range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Babe, you weren't in this world in the 80's 🤭 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

Another wrote:

"Weren’t you around 4yrs old when the 80’s ended?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"we must go to Poland immediately"

"You are way prettier today without ai 🔥"

"As an 80’s kid, I have to say those are amazing! The only thing missing is the multicolored laser background we all had for our school photos back then. 😂😂😂"

"You still look the exact same🔥🔥🔥"

"Always adorable!"

"Wow, such magnificence! 🤩🙌✨ Still gorgeous as hell! 🔥💯"

"None of these pics actually stand up to the real one😂"

Credits: @karolinakowalkiewicz on Instagram

What did Karolina Kowalkiewicz say after her UFC Vegas 80 win?

Karolina Kowalkiewicz secured a unanimous decision victory over Diana Belbita during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 80 last week. All three judges scored the bout Kowalkiewicz 30-27.

During the post-fight press conference, Kowalkiewicz expressed her admiration for Belbita's tenacity:

"She was very, very good – prepared for this fight. She’s a very tough girl. My game plan was to take her down, but I couldn’t take her down. Her defensive wrestling is very good and my offensive wrestling is not so good – but my standup is very good. So I had Plan B to fight with her in the standup."

She also voiced her desire to participate in a potential fight card in her native Poland alongside fellow Polish fighters:

"I don’t know. I need to ask coach ‘Parrumpa’ (what’s next) … Of course, let’s do this: UFC in Poland. I am ready. Polish fans are ready. We have a lot of great fighters: Jan Blachowicz, Mateusz Gamrut, Mateusz Rembecki and me, Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Let’s do this."

Check out Kowalkiewicz's comments below (from 0:13):