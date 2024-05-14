"We need Alex in Hollywood next" - Nina-Marie Daniele and fans react to Alex Pereira's new hilarious UFC playing cards skit

Alex Pereira is quite the fighter but seems like a solid actor with Nina-Marie Daniele and others in the combat sports community taking notice.

This took place in conjunction with promotional material for Topps, which creates collectible cards for the UFC. Pereira showed his acting abilities during a recent commercial to highlight UFC Chrome, which he is a primary figure within.

The often-stoic UFC combatant leaned into this during the video with a store manager leaving him to hold the fort and telling him to be nice to customers.

The first entrant into the store was trying to sell his Alex Pereira cards for store credit and was taken aback to see the prolific KO artist behind the counter. A similar yet more succinct encounter happened with another customer quickly leaving before a young girl entered the store with Pereira ultimately showing kindness to her and accepting her 'Poatan' cards.

Several Instagram users enjoyed the video, especially one that saw Pereira speaking English when he predominantly speaks Portuguese. Several comments amassed from the clip Alex Pereira posted to his IG page.

@ninamariedaniele said,

"We need Alex in Hollywood next"

@edin117mma stated,

"Izzy now chasing an acting career too"

@kirstensamuels2014 quipped,

"Naah this too good"

[Images Courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira comment section on Instagram]

Check out the Alex Pereira Topps trading cards skit below:

Alex Pereira showing his comedic side

The 36-year-old has shown a knack for comedy while simultaneously being one of the more intense and intimidating personalities in the UFC today.

Pereira feigned he was asleep when Anthony Smith was being introduced during the last fight 'Lionheart' had at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earlier this month.

The native of Sao Paulo also did a social media post teasing involvement in that aforementioned last UFC pay-per-view. Despite earning a first-round KO at UFC 300 to defend his 205-pound belt against Jamahal Hill, Pereira joking about serving as a backup fighter for the 125-pound title is very funny.

The flyweight title headliner featured Alexandre Pantoja, who eventually defended his crown against Steve Erceg with Alex Pereira being a guest athlete at the event and taking several photos with reigning flyweight champ Pantoja.

'Poatan' was also involved in an Instagram video with Misfits influencer boxer Jully Poca, with the former UFC middleweight champion clearly missing a punch by a sizable margin with Poca feigning she was knocked out.

Pereira has also taken part in skits with the aforementioned Nina-Marie Daniele. One such video involved the UFC light heavyweight champion jokingly pretending to be a doctor where he hit his famous arrow-shooting gesture and corresponding yell.