"We need a dawg like you up in there" - Fans react as Jorge Masvidal announces he's seriously considering running for Miami-Dade State Senate seat 

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal drew fervent fan reactions after revealing that he is "seriously" considering running for the Miami-Dade State Senate seat. Masvidal’s announcement follows speculation that Florida State Senator Bryan Avila could fill the Miami-Dade County Commission seat vacated by Kevin Cabrera, who was recently appointed U.S. Ambassador to Panama by president Donald Trump.

Masvidal expressed gratitude for the support he has received from citizens advocating for him to seek the position. Gamebred took to X to highlight his commitment to fighting child sex trafficking in Miami-Dade County. While he has not officially declared his candidacy, Masvidal confirmed that he is seriously considering it. He wrote:

"Many people believe that Florida State Senator Bryan Avila is going to fill the Miami-Dade County Commission seat being vacated by Kevin Cabrera, who President Trump has just appointed Ambassador to Panama. This will create a Special Election for the Florida State Senate."

Masvidal added:

"I am gratified by the many, many people who have urged me to run in this Special Election, if it happens. I believe I could make a real difference in the State Senate—particularly in fighting the child sex trafficking which we all know is happening in Miami-Dade County. I am honored by the many citizens who are urging me to run if this opportunity presents itself, and I want everyone to know that I am thinking seriously and praying about it- Jorge Masvidal."

Masvidal's announcement drew mixed fan reactions as they took to X and wrote:

"These politicians are nothing but pu**ies. We need a dawg like you up in there."

"Go get em, Jorge. We all support this move 1000%! You would be great!"

"If you had to use ChatGPT to write this, then you probably shouldn’t run for public office."

"Seems like you have a lot of solid support from these comments! Give it a go slugger."

"Just do it, bro. Even if you save one child's life it will be worth it. You got the platform. Use it!"

Fans react to Jorge Masvidal's announcement of considering running for the Miami State Senate seat. [Screenshots courtesy: @GamebredFighter on X]

