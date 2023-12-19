“We need to find out in the ring” – Phetjeeja vows a ‘fiery fistfight’ against Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46

Phetjeeja expects things to pop off when she steps inside the ring with the always-dangerous Anissa Meksen this Friday night, December 22.

Returning to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where she has scored four straight knockout victories, Phetjeeja will look to score her first ONE world title when she meets Meksen for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing championship. The bout will feature as part of a loaded ONE Friday Fights 46 card and close out the promotion’s 2023 with a bang.

Looking ahead to their highly anticipated title tilt, Phetjeeja couldn’t say one way or another in regards to how the fight will play out, but she expects fireworks to fly between the two women warriors.

“Right now, I can’t say much,” she said. “We need to find it out in the ring, but this is going to be a fiery fistfight.”

With 320 career fights between them, Phetjeeja vs. Meksen will be one of the most intriguing female combat sports encounters in ONE Championship history.

Can Phetjeeja score her fifth straight KO at ONE Friday Fights 46?

103-win veteran Anissa Meksen strolls into the Mecca of Muay Thai carrying two big wins under the ONE banner, the first coming against Marie Ruumet in her promotional debut at ONE 156. Five months later, she added another big win over Dangkongfah Banchamek to establish herself as a legitimate title contender in the atomweight division.

In the time that Meksen has been sitting on the sidelines, Phetjeeja has earned highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against notable talents including Fani Peloumpi, two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez, and most recently, Celest Hansen.

Will ‘The Queen’ add another big finish to her already stellar resume, or will Meksen stop the Thai’s momentum in its tracks and claim her first ONE world championship?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.