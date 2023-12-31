"We need that Gypsy Queen rematch" – Francis Ngannou's 2023 recap wins hearts, fans rally behind his New Year aspirations

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou posted his recap for 2023 on X. The former UFC heavyweight champion showcased some of his highlights of the year, and the video has won the hearts of fight fans.

'The Predator' went on an exceptional journey in 2023. From leaving the UFC and landing a lucrative contract with the Professional Fighters League to bagging his biggest payday in a closely contested boxing debut against Tyson Fury, the year has done wonders for the Cameroonian's legacy.

Fans flooded the comments section of Ngannou's post, rallying behind his New Year aspirations.

@1989bootsy called for a rematch against Tyson Fury:

"We need that 'Gypsy Queen' rematch. You need to finish him and retire him."

@TruthfulUfcFan wrote:

"You shocked the world this year. You showed everyone how skilled you truly are, the best HW on the planet in MMA & Boxing."

@TheToriesOut said:

"You have done it all in MMA. Now, it is time to build a boxing resume and legacy. Make your top dollar. Gain more fans. You never know; you may win a belt when they all get vacated. Boxing. Boxing. Boxing. You know I am right."

@BlessedOdoba wrote:

"Greatness is what I can describe you as."

@Alfredosauce42 added:

"Have a good New Year. LINEAL HEAVYWEIGHT UFC CHAMP!"

@garyleethomas said:

"Congrats, Champ! You’ve inspired millions. Looking forward to seeing you again in 2024. Consider becoming a champ in both MMA and Boxing. Cheer, from America."

@YoussefSedki wrote:

"Good luck, champ! And keep knocking people out."

@MLD2SURE said:

"Bro, your name enters history."

@NamanSi18269880 wished:

"This man is a warrior. I hope he gets his rematch with dosser Fury."

@queue_dee wrote:

"My #sportsman of the year. A champion. 🏆💪💪💪"

PFL founder provides potential timeframe for Francis Ngannou's PFL debut

According to PFL founder Donn Davis, there are two potential opponents lined up for Francis Ngannou for 2024. However, Davis intends to wait for the right time and fight to set up 'The Predator's' highly awaited promotional debut.

During a media interaction, the promoter stated that Ngannou's debut is "opponent-driven" and that he could step into the SmartCage in either March or October 2024.

Catch Donn Davis' comments on Francis Ngannou's PFL debut below:

Furthermore, the PFL brass has also teased the possibility of another boxing outing for the superstar in the coming year.