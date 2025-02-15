"We're already cool" - Jonathan Haggerty says beef with 'legend' Liam Harrison has been squashed

After years of talking smack against each other, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty revealed that his beef with Liam Harrison is finally settled.

Ahead of the first defense of his kickboxing crown on Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar against the challenge of Wei Rui inside the Lusail Sports Arena, Haggerty was interviewed by Inside Fighting.

According to 'The General,' his difference with the 'Hitman' is now a thing of the past because they are cool with each other. Furthermore, Haggerty showed love to Harrison by giving him flowers for what he did in the sport:

"Yeah, me and Liam are cool. We're cool. He's a legend of the sport. I respect him for what he's done in the sport. We're already cool. I'm sure he'd like to fight me, we'd like to fight each other. But it's more just that if it happens, it happens. If it don't, it don't. So it's just one of those ones really."

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty wants to bounce back from his previous knockout loss by beating Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

The British superstar is coming off a loss from his previous outing at ONE 168: Denver at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9, but he made it clear that he is eager to redeem himself with a win over his upcoming challenger.

In his recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative shared his readiness to face the 33-year-old veteran by saying:

"Obviously, we are here now, and it's up to me to go in there and put the W in front of the L."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com. The exciting card will happen inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

