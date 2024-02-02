“We're breeding animals” – Jonathan Haggerty says British fighters are set to ‘take over’ the combat sports scene

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty spoke to the South China Morning Post to talk about a few things regarding his career and the sport in general. One of the more interesting bits of the interview was when 'The General' expressed his thoughts on the caliber of British fighters today.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

"I don't know what they're putting in the water but we're breeding animals you know. There's a few good kids coming up. There's obviously the likes of [Liam] Nolan. We're doing great and we're here to take over, for sure."

The aforementioned Liam Nolan is a 26-year-old Muay Thai phenom from England who is on back-to-back wins in ONE Championship. Another notable fighter from the UK is Scottish superstar Nico Carrillo, who recently KO'd the man Jonathan Haggerty beat for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne, the legendary Nong-O Hama.

From the looks of it, we can tell that British fighters are truly making waves in the global martial arts scene - and Haggerty is leading the charge.

Jonathan Haggerty set to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

On February 16, 'The General' will defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the first time against Brazilian star Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo. At ONE Fight Night 19, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Jonathan Haggerty will look to put his rival away in an empathic fashion.

Haggerty will look to make a memorable first defense, similar to how he shocked the world by flatlining the legendary Nong-O Hama for the strap in 2023.

Lobo, who has a 3-1 record in ONE Championship, will be making his second attempt at gold. He has great momentum behind him as he is coming off a massive upset victory over former world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex on the same night when 'The General' shockingly won the belt

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.