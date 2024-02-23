“We’re good to go” - Joshua Pacio says he’s geared up for world title rematch against Jarred Brooks in Qatar

Joshua Pacio is ready for his highly anticipated rematch with ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

After surrendering his title in a lopsided loss against ‘The Monkey God’ in December 2022, ‘The Passion’ is looking for a bit of redemption when it runs it back to the man who took his world title. The bout will go down as part of ONE Championship’s long-awaited Qatar debut inside the Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 166.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his return to the Circle, Joshua Pacio believes he is ready to bring his absolute best against one of the best and most well-rounded strawweights in the world.

“You know, when you’re preparing for a bout with this kind of magnitude, you must be 100% ready physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. So far, all is well. I’m more focused. I have less than two weeks left of hard training, and we’re good to go.”

Jarred Brooks heads into the bout with four straight wins and an impressive 20-2 record in mixed martial arts overall.

Jarred Brooks looks to employ a similar game plan against Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

After stifling Joshua Pacio’s offense throughout their 25-minute affair at ONE 164, ‘The Monkey God’ expects his Filipino opposition to amp up the aggressive in their sophomore meeting on March 1.

“So I think that Joshua is just going to come out and try to be a little bit more aggressive in the later rounds. But my job is to tire him out like I did the first time.”

Will Jarred Brooks once again shut down Pacio’s offense and retain his 26 pounds of ONE gold, or will ‘The Passion’ once again earn redemption and reclaim his crown?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.