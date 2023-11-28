“We’re not just banking on Nico being bigger” – Nico Carrillo has more than size advantage against Nong-O says coach

While Nico Carrillo’s huge frame advantage could cause problems for Nong-O Hama when they meet, the Scotsman’s coach believes his student isn’t just going to rely on that superiority alone to defeat one of the sport’s most iconic superstars.

The pair meet at ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22 in Asia primetime.

Nong-O was on an absolute tear throughout his time at the promotion, taking out the who’s who in the division on his way to a stellar 10-0 run and several ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title defenses.

Unfortunately, his run came to an abrupt end inside the opening round when he met English striker Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April. The Londoner needed just 2:40 of the first round to swap spots with the Thai at the top of the stacked division.

Now, another fighter from the United Kingdom is aiming to leave the Thai legend starting at defeat, and his coach believes that he’s covered all areas to take out the former kingpin.

Speaking on Nico Carrillo’s chances against Nong-O, JP Gallacher told the South China Morning Post:

“Yeah, of course. Nong-O has got an experience advantage over everybody. But I think Nico is a mountain compared to him in size. It's never made a difference in the past with Nong-O, so you know, we’re not just banking on Nico being bigger, that's not what's going to win us the fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

Nico Carrillo’s dream run in ONE Championship

Nong-O will enter this bantamweight Muay Thai fight with an aim to return to the winner’s circle and stake a claim for himself as the rightful contender to Haggerty’s throne.

At the same time, the Evolve MMA representative cannot underestimate what Nico Carrillo brings to the grandest stage of martial arts.

‘King of the North’ has racked up two massive wins on the promotion’s weekly ONE Friday Fights series in spectacular fashion against Muangthai PK Saenchai and Furkan Karabag – both coming by TKO.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy and Sor Dechapan is clearly in fine form, but his mettle will be tested against one of the best ever in the art of eight limbs.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App in Asia primetime on December 22.