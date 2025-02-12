"We are really going to beat up this guy" - Nick Hemmers confident Roberto Soldic will dominate Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

Legendary kickboxing coach Nick Hemmers is confident Roberto Soldic will walk away victorious in his welterweight MMA tie alongside Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar.

'Robocop' makes his much-awaited return to the global stage against the Turk slugger inside the Lusail Sports Arena next Thursday, February 20. There, the former two-division KSW champion seeks to secure his first promotional triumph.

To make that dream a reality, Roberto Soldic has sought help and advice to sharpen his knockout tools from Hemmers, a veteran of the kickboxing realm who's guided a list of world-class fighters to the very pinnacle of the sport.

Hemmers, for his part, has been impressed by the Croatian's blistering abilities in the striking department.

In a clip uploaded on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, the Hemmers Gym head trainer, coach, and manager had this to say about Soldic's chances on fight night next week:

"We have two or three weeks more. So, I really love coming here and working with him, and we are really going to beat up this guy, you know. We're gonna go home with the victory, and after, we have a beer."

Watch the full interview here:

Roberto Soldic vows to hold nothing back against Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

Like Hemmers, Roberto Soldic is not short of confidence as he looks to reverse his fortunes at the third time of asking on the global stage.

In the same clip, the UFD gym affiliate shared:

"I'll be ready for this, you know. I like to train. I train hard always, and I give problems in the cage."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch the entire ONE 171 card live.

The promotion's sophomore outing in Qatar will be topped by two massive world title tiffs between Jonathan Haggerty and Wei Rui (ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship) and Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks III (ONE strawweight MMA world title unification).

