“We are still friends in real life” – Superbon says there’s no animosity between him and Tawanchai

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to finally meet Tawanchai PK Saenchai at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium after a couple of postponements to their hotly-anticipated showdown.

The two elite Thai strikers will go head-to-head for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in Bangkok, Thailand, in what seems destined to be a striking clinic from bell to bell.

Despite the intensity that both men bring to the table on fight night, they insist that there is nothing personal between them ahead of this contest.

The challenger reiterated this point during a recent video with Nickynachat, where he spoke about them both being competitive but still friendly with one another. Superbon said:

“Though it might look like we are serious, this is just a match. We are still friends in real life. And we say hi to one another as usual. We’ve never been in trouble with one another or want to compete with each other.”

Watch the full video below:

Superbon will look to become a two-sport world champion on December 22

Everyone is well aware of the pedigree that former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon brings to the table.

The intrigue for this next fight is seeing him dip his toe into Muay Thai to take on the 24-year-old prodigy, who has put together an impressive run of wins at the top of the division.

If he can achieve glory in both the kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions at featherweight, the former pound-for-pound number one will write his name into the exclusive list of fighters to win titles in multiple sports on the global stage.

ONE is closing out 2023 with a bang as ONE Friday Fights 46 delivers one of the best main events of the entire year.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.