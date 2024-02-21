“We’ve done a lot of simulations” – Joshua Pacio says he has prepared for Jarred Brooks’ style by reenacting possible scenarios

Joshua Pacio has had a long time to sit and think about his upcoming rematch with Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The former champion first faced off with the strawweight contender at ONE 164 in 2022, where ‘The Monkey God’ maintained his flawless run in the division.

While he has had one fight in between the clashes with Brooks, which saw him defeat Mansur Malachiev to earn this second shot at the champion, Pacio has been constantly focused on making things right against Brooks the second time around.

One of the ways that he has tried to help prepare him for the fight is by doing what he can to get a feel for what the actual contest will be like having already faced his next opponent once before.

Joshua Pacio told ONE Championship in a recent interview about how he has done what he can to try and make this matchup feel familiar to him:

“In terms of the fight itself, we’ve done a lot of simulations to have a real feel of all the possibilities that could happen in the fight.”

Joshua Pacio will look to use all of this experience that he has gathered

If there’s one huge benefit that Joshua Pacio holds in this rematch, it’s that he will have been able to learn a lot from that first encounter with Jarred Brooks.

Though Brooks could also benefit from the experience of their first fight, ‘The Passion’ has been relentlessly working away behind closed doors to ensure a different result on March 1.

Trying to simulate the fight using his knowledge of what Brooks brings to the table will attempt to ensure that on fight night, everything goes to plan.

Beating ‘The Monkey God’, avenging his loss and reclaiming the strawweight throne are all the kind of motivation that Pacio needs to perform at his very best.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. The event, which marks ONE’s debut in the region, will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.