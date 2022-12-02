17-time BJJ world champion and ONE heavyweight MMA phenom Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida recently gave his prediction on Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin happening this weekend. The light-heavyweight world title bout, which will serve as the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5, pits the supreme grappler in de Ridder against the knockout king in Malykhin.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Buchecha' gave his two cents on what's the likeliest outcome of Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin:

"RDR [Renier de Ridder] wins. He is a great black belt and has a really efficient game for MMA. I think this fight will go to the ground, and we’ve never really seen Anatoly’s grappling game.”

Although Malykhin had an extensive background in amateur wrestling before entering MMA, he's never really showcased his grappling skills too much. He might, however, need to pull out his grappling bag of tricks against de Ridder, who is transparent in his intentions to bring the fight to the ground.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2nd. It is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Reinier de Ridder is not threatened by Anatoly Malykhin's knockout power

Coming into his bout with Reinier de Ridder, Anatoly Malykhin is on an undefeated streak with an impressive 100% finishing rate. More than half of his wins have come by way of knockouts and it's no secret that he'll be looking for it come December 3rd.

Any sane person will have at least an elevated level of concern once pitted against Malykhin - but not 'The Dutch Knight.'

In an interview with SCMP MMA, the ONE two-division world champion addressed the KO power of his December 2nd opponent:

"He’s a good boxer but he’s not the most technical, to be honest. He just throws looping shots, looping wild right hand. Sometimes a little bit of a tighter right hand and a left hook behind it. It’s very dangerous, but with the right preparation, I don’t feel any worry there."

Though Reinier de Ridder's opinion on Malykhin's technical ability can be debated, it's been well-documented that in fistfights, overwhelming power can sometimes beat technique. Anatoly Malykhin always has the nuclear option in his hands and he only needs one shot to end the fight at any moment.

Reinier de Ridder, however, was absolutely right in his final sentence: with the right game plan and preparation, even the most dangerous weapon can be rendered useless.

Watch his interview here:

