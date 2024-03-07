“We want to take that belt home” – Cristina Morales aims to secure mom-champ status at ONE Fight Night 20

Spanish striker Cristina Morales wants to come out as a ONE world champion in her scheduled fight this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 31-year-old Seville native will vie for the atomweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Allycia Hellen Rodriguez in the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8.

It is part of the nine-fight, all-female offering, celebrating International Women’s Day and happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview, Cristina Morales, a mother of two, said she is determined to seize the ONE atomweight Muay Thai gold and bring it back home to Spain.

The Team Jesus Cabello affiliate said:

“We have a lot of energy and we want all the energy from the Spanish fans and we want to take that belt home to the Spanish people.”

Watch the interview below:

Morales is coming off her first-round TKO win over Supergirl in November last year. It was a bounce-back win after losing in her promotional debut in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues will be making her second defense of her world title. She retained it by defeating erstwhile interim titleholder Janet Todd in a unification bout in March last year by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

Cristina Morales says motherhood helped enhance her martial arts career

Cristina Morales challenges ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in an all-mother title clash at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand.

It is a contest that the 31-year-old Spanish fighter views with a lot of significance, as it is an opportunity for her and Rodrigues to prove further that even mothers can still compete at a high level and on the biggest of platforms in martial arts.

She shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how motherhood provided added perspective to how she approaches competition and to be better at what she does, saying:

“To all the mothers out there, don’t give up on your dreams or your goals because of motherhood. It will make your bond with your family stronger.”

Morales is a proud mother of two boys, aged 3 and 7, while Rodrigues has a son named Josue, who is turning three years old this year.