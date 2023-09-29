“We will see who’s more aggressive” – Smilla Sundell anticipates fun and hostile war with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Smilla Sundell is excited for her upcoming world title defense against fellow ONE world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. This past May, Sundell competed in her first kickboxing bout under the ONE banner, leading to a unanimous decision win against Milana Bjelogrlic.

The 18-year-old phenom is now scheduled to return to the women’s strawweight Muay Thai division to defend her world title for the first time.

On Friday, September 29, live in U.S. primetime, Smilla Sundell plans to retain her throne against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

‘The Hurricane’ was initially scheduled for a rematch against Jackie Buntan before the latter pulled out due to family matters.

During an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, the teenage Swedish sensation had this to say about fighting Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14:

“We’re both aggressive, but we will see who’s more aggressive," Smilla said. "I think it’s more fun to go against someone new, and yeah I think it will be fun.

Smilla Sundell made her ONE Championship debut in February 2022, defeating Diandra Martin with a third-round knockout.

Two months later, ‘The Hurricane’ continued building momentum by defeating Jackie Buntan for the inaugural women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Meanwhile, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeated Stamp Fairtex by a majority decision in her promotional debut to become the women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion. The Brazilian then went inactive for two and a half years to give birth and raise her only child, Josue.

In March this year, Rodrigues returned and secured a unanimous decision win against Janet Todd to regain undisputed world champion status.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has a massive opportunity on Friday to make history by becoming a two-division world champion. It’ll be easier said than done, as Smilla Sundell has been unbeatable since joining the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.