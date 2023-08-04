"Weak and pathetic" - Ebanie Bridges shares strangest demands received on OnlyF*ns; spills how much her dirty socks are selling for

Ebanie Bridges has made a more than successful career on the exclusive content platform OnlyF*ns. But along with success, the world of exclusive content is bound to expose models to a boundless world of fetishes.

Bridges recently revealed the wide range of requests she receives from her clientele. According to the IBF female bantamweight champion, a large section of her fan base likes 'financial domination', a fetish where the submissive is required to give the dominant money or gifts.

'The Blonde Bomber' further said that people also pay money for her dirty garments, including socks. The 36-year-old said:

"I have lot of like findom guys, financial domination guys that just wanna be humiliated and abused... But they're just so like weak and pathetic. If you guys are listening, you are pathetic and weak. But I will take your money...There's heaps of shits, obviously my clothes, my dirty socks which I sell online. People want dirty tights, sweatpants."

When asked how much people usually pay, Ebanie Bridges said:

"500 pounds"

Ebanie Bridges responds to criticism against OnlyF*ns career

Despite holding a world title in boxing, Ebanie Bridges is better known for her career in Onl*Fans. This has earned her a lot of criticism from fans who believe her exclusive content career being associated with the sport is ruining its image.

However, Bridges couldn't care less about people's opinions as long as her job helps her put food on the table. The IBF champ recently told No Context Sport:

“I don’t care about people judging me. If you care about what people think and you care about people judging you, you’re never going to go anywhere in life ever! Because a lot of people that are judging you aren’t the people that know you… They’re sitting on their computers… they hate themselves… unhappy with their missus or are unhappy with their partners."

She added:

“They’re just jealous and they’re just so close-minded. Why should I then get upset or stop what I think is going to be good for me? Put food on my table, my kids’ table, my grandkids’ table because of some f***wit I don’t even know that’s gonna say you’re a s**t. I bet you’re w***ing off to my content."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below: