"Went from 3 Piece and a Soda to 6.99 meals" - Fans troll Jorge Masvidal after user spots 'Gamebred' on a sponsored Instagram post

Jorge Masvidal is currently on the receiving end of mockery from MMA fans who have spotted him on a sponsored Instagram post for $6.99 Meals for Life. This led to a wave of amusement from fans on Reddit, who perceived Masvidal sponsoring products on Instagram as a fall from grace.

Whether it is indicative of a career downswing on 'Gamebred' from a financial standpoint is a question openly considered by his fans on Reddit. Fans fielded several possibilities for why Masvidal is engaging in promotional business that's regarded as beneath his station.

One fan simply posted that the original 'BMF' champion is running low on money:

"He needs some money I guess"

Another fan simply mocked him for his choice of product to sponsor, even referencing his famous '3 Piece and a Soda' line:

"Went from 3 Piece and a Soda to 6.99 meals."

Others pointed out that he may owe money in legal fees due to his physical assault of friend-turned-foe Colby Covington:

"Has to pay his lawyer fees for sucker punching Colby."

This was echoed by another comment touching on the consequences of the Covington lawsuit:

"The dude probably had to give Colby Covington all his money."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jorge Masvidal sponsoring a product on Instagram

It is worth noting that Masvidal also recently announced his return from retirement. While he hasn't specifically outlined which promotion he'll compete in upon his return, nor has he revealed if it will be in MMA, boxing or something else. Regardless, it appears as if Masvidal is in need of newer streams of income.

Jorge Masvidal's final UFC run

Jorge Masvidal had a historic 2019 run, punctuated by three knockouts/TKOs over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. Unfortunately, his subsequent years were not nearly as successful, as 'Gamebred' embarked on a disheartening losing streak, which began with back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman.

The second loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' in particular, was devastating, as it was a thunderous knockout. His subsequent losses were against Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. After four consecutive losses, 'Gamebred' retired from MMA at 38 years old.

Now, however, he is 39 and far from his physical prime. So what he will look like upon his return to combat sports is anyone's guess.