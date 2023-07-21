"What an absolute f*cking idiot" - "Weirdo" fan asks Paddy Pimblett NSFW question about Molly McCann, gets torched by users online

An MMA fan is being torched online after he asked Paddy Pimblett a NSFW question regarding his friend and teammate Molly McCann.

During a Q & A ahead of this Saturday's UFC London event, Pimblett answered some questions from fans in attendance. One fan used the platform as an opportunity to ask a question about the lightweight's close friendship with McCann, which didn't get the response he might have hoped for.

The fan asked:

"My question is, have you an Molly sh**ged?"

'The Baddy' responded:

"You do know Molly's a lesbian, lad?...Yeah, Molly's a lesbian, she's got a fiance, lad and I'm married."

The Englishman refrained from putting the fan on blast, but fans immediately torched him on Twitter for his question. They mentioned that it was in poor taste and disrespectful towards the fighters, who are close friends and have significant others, writing:

"What an absolute f**king idiot" [@B_B_316 - Twitter]

"what a stupid question. paddy is married to his gf from like high school, and molly is also married (?) to a woman!...dumba*ses fr" [@scorpiobae01 - Twitter]

"You have 1 question…. & You ask that." [@LukeDolan2000 - Twitter]

"that moment he realises it’s not a comment section" [@BoxingETC - Twitter]

"Imagine being an adult human being and asking that infront of an audience. Proper low IQ specimen." [@Tamberine94 - Twitter]

"Who the fock is that guy what a stupid question" [@halftoerk - Twitter]

Pimblett showed restraint as he could've easily made a scene infront of his home crowd if he wanted to further embarass the fan for his question about Molly McCann.

Paddy Pimblett critical of Ilia Topuria's win over Josh Emmett

It doesn't appear as though Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have squashed their beef by any means as the lightweight star was critical of featherweight contender's most recent win over Josh Emmett.

During the affromentioned Q & A, 'The Baddy' was asked for his thoughts on Topuria's dominant win over Emmett. He was very critical by mentioning that it was an overrated performance because of the age of his opponent, saying:

"Performance of the Year? Lad, he couldn't finish someone who's gonna retire soon? You're messing, aren't ya? Josh Emmett is like 39, ain't he? If yous think that was a great performance, then yeah, but I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep."