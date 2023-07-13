MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “What a battle” - Fans show their love for Rodtang in his decimation of Sergio Wielzen in ONE debut

“What a battle” - Fans show their love for Rodtang in his decimation of Sergio Wielzen in ONE debut

By Jake Foley
Modified Jul 13, 2023 07:47 GMT
Rodtang
Rodtang (Left) and Rodtang fighting Sergio Wielzen (Right)

Fans praised Rodtang Jitmuangnon after ONE Championship shared the throwback highlights for his promotional debut.

In September 2018, ‘The Iron Man’ was emerging as a world-class Muay Thai fighter when he made his ONE debut. The Thai superstar was matched up against Sergio Wielzen, who was coming off a loss against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

After three hard-fought rounds, the Jitmuangnon affiliate secured a unanimous decision win. Five years later, ONE reshared the highlights of the bout on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Rodtang’s ONE debut left QUITE the impact 🤯 What’s next for “The Iron Man?” 🤖”

The comment section was filled with praise for ‘The Iron Man,’ including some saying:

“What a battle. Well done to both of these men.”
Instagram comment
Instagram comment
“Rodtang never fails to awe!”
Instagram comment
Instagram comment
“He is a beast Rodtang is one of the toughest fighters in the world.”
Instagram comment
Instagram comment
“Woooow down to the last drop. Such respect for Both💯💯”
Instagram comment
Instagram comment
“What an absolute battle that was. 2 absolute beasts.”
Instagram comment
Instagram comment

The Jitmuangnon affiliate’s win against Sergio Wielzen kicked off his legendary career with ONE Championship. Since then, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion holds a 12-0 Muay Thai record, a 2-0 kickboxing record, and a 0-1 record in super-fights, which was against ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

‘The Iron Man’ last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares with a highlight-reel knockout at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

It’s unclear what’s next for the 25-year-old. With that said, there are plenty of intriguing options for the Thai superstar, including ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Quick Links

Edited by David Andrew
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...