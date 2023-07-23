“What c*caine does to a mf” - Conor McGregor’s ‘unscripted roast’ of Michael Chandler sparks fan frenzy on social media

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's rivalry on The Ultimate Fighter season 31 has been nothing short of intense, and their recent banter has sparked a frenzy on social media. McGregor's team was at risk of losing all eight fights to Chandler's team until Rico DiScuillo's impressive stoppage win over Hunter Azure, securing the Irishman's only prospect to advance to the semi-finals.

Despite the victory, Chandler's team maintains a dominant 7-1 lead in the first-round fights. In a post-fight video discussion with Dana White, the coaches talked about the team dynamics after the lopsided results. However, when Chandler attempted to share his opinion, McGregor can be seen repeatedly interrupting him, leaving Chandler unable to speak.

Fans quickly took notice of the exchange and didn't shy away from expressing their opinions on social media.

Taking a dig at Conor McGregor, fans wrote:

"What c*caine does to a mf"

"Tryna have a conversation with someone on cocaine be like:"

"He’s on that 12 again 😭"

"When you're the only one in the friend group that has been doing ❄️"

On the other hand, fans acknowledged Chandler's composure and praised his handling of the situation. They admired his professionalism:

"Chandler has done a pretty good job handling this situation for himself… it can’t be easy to deal with a guy who might not show up mentally or physically day to day, and you are supposed to fight"

"Chandler mirrored his posture after that 😂"

Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon: Manager Provides Update

Fans eagerly awaiting Conor McGregor's comeback to the UFC may have to exercise some patience. The former double champ has been on the sidelines for two years, recovering from a broken leg suffered during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Athlete Swag @AthleteSwag Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at UFC 264 pic.twitter.com/vVyH3wc6Zm

Despite showing signs of recovery, Conor McGregor's treatment kept him out of the USADA testing pool. He missed the deadline to rejoin the pool, leading to doubts about a potential return in 2023.

However, the Irishman's longtime manager, Audie Attar, shed some light on the situation. Attar emphasized that 'The Notorious' was previously one of the most tested athletes during his active competition days. Currently, the team is following the right protocols and having active discussions with the UFC and USADA.

Although Attar did not disclose specific details, he hinted at a potential comeback in 2024:

"One of the things everybody forgets, Conor McGregor was the most tested athlete when he was competing. And we're going about things the right way. We're in active discussions with the UFC, we've spoken to USADA, we're gonna do things the right way. That's all I will say about that... But certainly he is looking for a comeback in 2024."

Check out Attar's comments below: