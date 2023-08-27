"What a doll" - Valentina Shevchenko's beach-ready look in a purple swimsuit has fans mesmerized

While being away from the octagon since UFC 285, the former UFC women's flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko has been posting pictures from exotic destinations, mesmerizing her followers.

Her latest Instagram post, featuring her in a purple swimsuit, triggered a wave of rave comments from her fans.

"What a doll 😍."

Check out the comment and her post below:

A fan reacting to Valentina Shevchenko's swimsuit picture

See some comments below:

"So gorgeous and sexy . That is a body to kill for."

"Looking strong and ready to go 🔥bullet."

"Oh my my goodness 🤩".

"Thank you Valentina. Thanks for inspiring our wonderful children as a great role model!"

See more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Shevchenko's swimsuit Instagram post

Valentina Shevchenko, in a major upset, lost her flyweight championship to Alexa Grasso via a fourth-round submission at UFC 285. The former champion is scheduled to square off with Grasso once again on September 16, 2023, on Mexican Independence Day, for a rematch.

This fight marks Alexa Grasso's first title defense, while 'Bullet' aims to seize her shot for redemption in a bid to reclaim the flyweight title.

Alexa Grasso aims to prove her doubters wrong in her second showdown against Valentina Shevchenko

The UFC women's flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso entered the octagon as an underdog against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 but walked away with the title.

She now expects to either knock Shevchenko out or submit her again on September 16 in their rematch to prove that her win wasn't just a mere coincidence. While asserting herself on the MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, Grasso said:

“I would love to knock her out, but I would also like to submit her again with a rear-naked choke so people don’t think it was luck, a mistake or anything like that. I had my plan really clear. I knew she was going to turn, and that was it. It could end by submission, it could be a knockout, but I will win.

Only time can tell on who will emerge victorious between the two in the clash.

