"What was she expecting?" - Fans divided as Paige VanZant talks getting hateful comments for her NSFW content; Austin Vanderford chimes in 

Paige VanZant has opened up about getting hateful comments for her NSFW content.

VanZant is arguably one of the most popular MMA figures in the world. Despite not fighting in over two years, '12 Gauge' has made a career for herself as a content creator on the exclusive media-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

Paige VanZant often takes to her Instagram to promote her OnlyF*ns content. However, that seems to garner a lot of hateful comments as well. Speaking about it during a recent episode of her podcast, A Kick*ss Love Story, VanZant said:

"The comment section on these videos on my Instagram and I know that it's just social media but it is, that's how it is. People comment negative things because it makes them feel like they have a voice."

VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford, also chimed in with his opinion on the matter, saying:

"You are a very kind person, you have a sweet heart and you know, a lot of that stuff gets lost on social media and it's crazy."

Fans seemed to have been left divided with the couple's take on VanZant receiving hateful comments. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"You post n*de photos of you online for money.. What was she expecting her perception of her to be?"

"It's not that deep I just comment negative things because it's f**king funny."

"You're an amazing, sweet, loving, kind and compassionate person!! what others think!!!! (Period)"

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant worried about the "stigma" before joining OnlyF*ns

Paige VanZant has emerged as one of the most popular content creators on OnlyF*ns since joining the platform. In the process, she has also made a lot of money and has been vocal about how she has earned more money from the platform in one day than her entire fighting career.

While joining OnlyF*ns has certainly changed VanZant's life for the better, she was initially worried about the move. During an appearance on the Only Stans show, '12 Gauge' said:

"I was nervous about the stigma, but now... It’s hard to walk away... When you’re one of those people that were born poor, and then you become rich, it’s almost like you always just feel poor."

Catch her comments in the video below (29:05):