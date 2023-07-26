“What the f*ck” - Jan Błachowicz gets ready for Alex Pereira by watching Bull mauling man during UFC 291 fight week

Jan Błachowicz is scheduled to welcome Alex Pereira to the UFC light heavyweight division this Saturday at UFC 291. The bout is one of significance, as the winner will likely compete for the vacant strap at 205 lbs. Thus, both men are likely doing anything and everything to prepare themselves.

The Polish power-puncher, however, has taken to preparing himself in a unique way. He recently attended a rodeo show. Donning a cowboy hat, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was in the stands, capturing the event on his phone when he witnessed a man being mauled by a bull.

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴



Jan Błachowicz is having a fun fight week

While the man in question was clearly in pain from the impact, he didn't appear to sustain any serious injuries that can be visibly identified. The former UFC light heavyweight champion himself seems to be in good spirits ahead of his clash with 'Poatan' and remains confident in his chances against the former kickboxer.

Their UFC 291 bout marks the third time that Jan Błachowicz has faced a former or reigning UFC middleweight champion, against whom he has always been victorious. He knocked out Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 and successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Fans will be curious to see how Alex Pereira handles Jan Błachowicz's punching power, as highlighted by former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, who believes that 'Poatan' should be wary of his foe's blows, despite his own feared knockout power and elite kickboxing experience.

When was the last time that Jan Błachowicz fought for the UFC light heavyweight title?

Jan Błachowicz has fought for the UFC light heavyweight title twice now. Both times, the titles were vacant. However, his most recent attempt involved a highly controversial bout with Magomed Ankalaev. The two men were short-notice replacements at UFC 282 for both Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.

ESPN MMA

Ankalaev."



Jan Blachowicz said Ankalaev should have the light heavyweight belt after their split draw at "Give the belt to [Magomed] Ankalaev." Jan Blachowicz said Ankalaev should have the light heavyweight belt after their split draw at #UFC282

Jiří Procházka had vacated his title due to a severe shoulder injury, prompting the UFC to replace him with Magomed Ankalaev. However, the Brazilian was not keen on facing a short-notice replacement he hadn't gameplanned for, so he too was replaced, with Błachowicz taking his place.

Unfortunately, the matchup did not produce a winner and was declared a split-draw.