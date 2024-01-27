"What in the hell does that mean?" - Chael Sonnen reacts to Kayla Harrison's test cut before competing at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison was revealed to have conducted a test weight cut to bantamweight ahead of her UFC 300 debut against Holly Holm. News of her efforts permeated the MMA world on social media and piqued the interest of several notable analysts and commentators, including former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen.

In a video recently uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Sonnen offered his thoughts on Harrison's test cut to 135 pounds, which was previously regarded as unthinkable given Harrison's prior bouts at lightweight and featherweight. Sonnen, however, found the entire concept of a test cut strange.

"Test cut. Kayla Harrison. So what in the hell does that mean? Now, there's not very many things in life, there's not very many sports, and I only know of one profession. It happens to be this one, where if you try to put somebody on a scale before you let them go to work and you don't end up in a federal courtroom. I mean this is a very weird thing none of you could relate to."

It was Dana White who first revealed that the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist had conducted a test cut to 135 pounds to determine ahead of time that she could make bantamweight safely. Now, fans and fellow fighters will wonder how the weight cut might impact Harrison.

Former UFC women's featherweight Megan Anderson was wary, recently describing Holm as the strongest woman she has ever faced. What ramifications this could have for Harrison, a clinch fighter, should she turn up to her promotional debut drained by an extreme weight cut that could potentially lose her the fight?

Were Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey friends?

Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey were once training partners, especially during their Olympic judoka days. Both women went on to achieve greatness in the sport, with Rousey capturing a bronze medal while Harrison won two gold medals. At the time, they enjoyed a friendship and a healthy competitive rivalry.

Rousey mentored Harrison, even buying her groceries when they were roommates. Unfortunately, their friendship has since waned. Though Harrison has explained that there is no ill will. Instead, their paths in life diverged, and they simply grew distant. Thus, for this reason, Harrison still wishes Rousey well.