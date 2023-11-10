“What a journey, honour, privilege” - Coach Christian Knowles has all the love for student Jonathan Haggerty

The current success of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty can also be credited to his striking head coach, Christian Knowles, who has been training him for over a decade now.

Following his second-round knockout finish of Fabricio Andrade in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 16 to become the fifth ONE Championship athlete to capture two world titles in two different sports, the 26-year-old British star showed his appreciation and gratitude for his beloved coach as he posted a photo with him through his Instagram account.

Haggerty captioned the post:

Job done ✅I cannot thank this man enough for what time and effort he has put in to me over the last 10 years. Not only the best coach in the world but also a special bond I will cherish for ever! With out @knowles.christianstrikingcoach none of this would be possible! So thank you so much for being part of my team. It’s only the beginning… @onechampionship ❤️ #2sportworldchampion

The former professional kickboxing and Muay Thai fighter who turned coach reciprocated the heartwarming post of his prized student by posting a reply in the comment section:

“What a journey, honour privilege. Thank you for trusting in me. NO LIMITS 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Screenshot of Christian Knowles's comment

The world-renowned striking coach's response may signal a pursuit of ‘The General’ for a third world title in another sport, as he wants to challenge ‘Wonder Boy’ for his ONE bantamweight MMA world title. If Haggerty achieves this incredible feat, he will certainly reach legendary status in combat sports.

Meanwhile, fans were touched by this social media interaction by these two combat sports superstars as comments from users @dappersinstagram, @damienalamos_muaythai, @tamarawall13, and @afande_maina sent their positive messages by commenting:

“What a man - one of the best in the world to do it”

“@knowles.chrstianstrikingcoach @jhaggerty_ two kings 🔥🔥“

“What a performance!! Bravo sir 👏👏👏👏“

“Coaches are like a second father because most times if not all you got to trust them completely and unquestionably. Nice to see that you picked well”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Jonathan Haggerty

With the relationship between Haggerty and Knowles still going strong and the current form of the champ-champ, it is likely that they both are going to collect more accolades and achievements moving forward.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.