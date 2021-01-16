What is the relationship between Logan Paul and Lana Rhoades?

Former adult film star Lana Rhoades and YouTuber Logan Paul have been friends with each other for over a year. The two met for the first time in January of 2020 when Rhoades went on a date with Paul's close friend, Mike Majlak.

Rhoades and Majlak later got into a relationship, and Paul has seemingly been on good terms with the 24-year-old, who is also a YouTuber now. Although they shared some differences at one point, Rhoades and Paul currently seem to be on a friendly footing.

Lana Rhoades has consistently featured on Logan Paul's videos, which have reflected their congenial relationship. 'The Maverick' once borrowed $10,000 from her for putting up a billboard that featured Majlak. However, best known for his notoriety, Paul later paid his debt after he had the billboard removed and replaced it with his own.

Rhoades has also appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive with Logan Paul, where she revealed that her contract with one of adult film companies was cancelled. The 24-year-old is also an actress, and an OnlyFans model.

Lana Rhoades once blamed Logan Paul for ruining her relationship with Mike Majlak

Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak broke up in early October of 2020, before eventually reconciling a week later. After they parted ways, Rhoades featured in one of Tana Mongeau's videos and implied that Logan Paul was one of the reasons why she broke up with Majlak.

Although Paul didn't react to Rhoades' statement, he noted that "It's sad, and it sucks" for them to break up.

However, a week later, Majlak and Rhoades resolved their differences and decided to be in a relationship again. In one of his vlogs, Majlak addressed his status with Rhoades, and said:

"As you guys know I put out a video two weeks ago very succinctly explaining the breakup that I was so sure I was going through at the time. Not too long after that video came out, me and Amara (Lana Rhoades' real name) had a conversation. We talked about things, we level set our expectations ,and I quickly realized this was someone that I wanted to continue to be a part of my life,” said Majlak.