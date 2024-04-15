“What’s next for the Brazilian mom-champ?” – Witness Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ terrifying form in hellacious pad work session

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is back to being a beast inside the gym weeks after her massive world title defense at ONE Fight Night 20 last month.

The 25-year-old mother of one dispatched Spain's Cristina Morales in a one-sided five-round beatdown to retain her iron grip on her division. And like any great world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is already back on the grind, ready for the next challenge.

Here's a video of her hitting the pads in the gym as posted by ONE Championship:

The world champ is looking like she can take on another challenger right then and there. What makes the Brazilian striker a phenom inside the ring is her iron-clad mental fortitude and unrivaled work ethic inside the training room. We look forward to seeing her in action once again.

Stamp Fairtex, Phetjeeja possible next match-ups for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

As for the next possible match-ups for Rodrigues, two fellow world champions are on her radar. The first one is Stamp Fairtex, the promotion's only three-sport world champion and the current ONE atomweight MMA queen.

During her post-fight in-ring interview at ONE Fight Night 20, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues called out Stamp and encouraged her to return to Muay Thai. Rodrigues and Stamp have had a history together, having fought for the world title back in 2020 in which the Brazilian came out on top.

With Stamp being a huge draw in the company at the moment, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues may want another crack at the women she already beat.

The next one's Phetjeeja, the newly-crowned ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion. The 22-year-old Thai monster won the undisputed belt on the same night as Rodrigues defended hers. In her post-fight in-ring interview, Phetjeeja made it known that she is gunning for her division's Muay Thai throne.

Regardless of which of these warrior queens face Rodrigues next, we are quite positive that they will produce a barnburner classic from start to finish.

