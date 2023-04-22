What's at stake for the winner of the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix? Find out what Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix will be fighting for

The moment has finally arrived for two exciting bantamweights as Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix are set to fight in the Bantamweight Grand Prix finals in the main event of Bellator 295.

Stots and Mix have looked impressive throughout the tournament and will look to showcase their best for the biggest fight of their professional careers. 'Supa' began the tournament by knocking out Juan Archuleta to win the interim bantamweight championship and then successfully retained the title after earning a split-decision win over Danny Sabatello in the semifinals.

'No Love' began the tournament by earning a decisive unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi and then earned a spectacular submission win over Magomed Magomedov in the semifinals. He will look to continue to use his grappling to neutralize Stots and win the interim belt.

In addition to the interim bantamweight championship, there is a lot at stake for the winner of the Grand Prix. Like past Bellator Grand Prix tournaments, the winner will receive a Grand Prix championship and $1 million in prize money apart from their fight purse.

The Grand Prix came under unique circumstances as reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Instead of fighting the winner of the Grand Prix, he will be defending his title in a superfight with reigning featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire on June 16.

Based on the plans for Pettis vs. 'Pitbull', the winner of the Grand Prix will now challenge the winner of the upcoming Bellator superfight, so the division will have plenty of attention going forward.

Patchy Mix intends to finish Raufeon Stots in Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix finals

Patchy Mix is very confident ahead of his matchup with Raufeon Stots and intends to finish the interim bantamweight champion in impressive fashion when they meet in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix finals.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'No Love' mentioned that he intends to go viral on social media with the manner in which he defeats 'Supa' to win the Grand Prix and $1 million prize money:

"I'll be tagged all over Showtime, WorldStar, and everything else next Saturday night after I strangle this little motherf*cker, so just look out for me... hashtag my name next Saturday... and I'll be all over the place cause I'm coming for a sensational moment and I'm coming for this guy's neck." [9:56 - 10:16]

