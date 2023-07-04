What Stamp Fairtex was most excited about in her U.S. debut: “Diet Pepsi”

Stamp Fairtex has always been an excitable figure in and outside the ONE Championship circle, and one of her fondest memories during her time in the United States wasn’t exactly of fighting nature.

The former two-part world champion stayed nearly two months in Colorado heading into her United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 against Alyse Anderson.

While staying in the mile-high state, Stamp didn’t just acclimate to the climate but also tried out the staples frequently found inside American pantries.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp revealed that one of the things she got most excited about was soda.

Specifically Diet Pepsi.

“I was excited about the altitude, to experience it. It was my first experience with that. I was also excited for Diet Pepsi, because Thailand doesn’t have that.”

Stamp might’ve enjoyed her fair share of the fizzy drink, but she remained true to her purpose at ONE Fight Night 10.

Although she faced an American fighter in her US debut, the crowd support Stamp received would’ve made anyone believe that she was fighting in her home country of Thailand.

Stamp was as unstoppable as ever during her bout against Anderson, and she used her tremendous Muay Thai base to dominate ‘Lil’ Savage’ throughout the contest.

Anderson may have been the better grappler, but Stamp’s wrestling defense had the Michigan native in shambles.

After dictating the pace in the first round, Stamp decided to end the match with a soul-snatching body kick that folded Anderson midway through the second round.

