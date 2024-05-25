"What a talent!" - Fans believe teenage phenom Johan Ghazali has what it takes to capture ONE Championship gold

Fans have labeled ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai prospect Johan Ghazali as a future world champion.

In 2023, Ghazali burst onto the ONE Friday Fights Series with a 16-second knockout win in his debut against Padetsuk Fairtex. Over the next eight months, the teenage phenom secured three more wins, including two by knockout to secure a $100,000 contract to compete on ONE's primary roster.

Ghazali last fought in December 2023, knocking out Edgar Tabares in 36 seconds to put the division on notice at ONE Fight Night 17. Now holding a promotional record of 5-0, fans and fighters have acknowledged the potential of the 17-year-old rising superstar.

ONE recently posted a video on Instagram of Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong discussing Ghazali's unlimited potential. Fans took to the comment section to agree, including the following people:

"@johanghazali_ is a superstar with a heart of gold and work ethic of a champion let's go"

"he's not the next rodtang. he is the one and only johan ghazali"

"I think he will. What a talent!!"

"jojo's a bada*s he's definitely going to be champion"

Instagram comments

Watch Chatri Sityodtong praise 'Jojo' below:

Johan Ghazali looks to continue building momentum at ONE 167

On June 7, Johan Ghazali has an opportunity to extend his ONE Championship record to 6-0. Standing in the 17-year-old's way is Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, who has proven to be a dangerous knockout threat for any opponent and has five Muay Thai world titles to his name.

Ghazali vs Nguyen will take place at ONE 167, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event featuring ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs Jo Nattawut 2 in the headliner can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.