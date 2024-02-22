“What a war it would be” - Fans getting hyped for the prospect of a Jonathan Haggerty-Superlek super fight

Fans are ecstatic about a potential super-fight between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

At ONE Fight Night 19, ‘The General’ returned to action for the first time since defeating Fabricio Andrade for bantamweight kickboxing gold. Haggerty’s latest test was against Felipe Lobo, which he passed with flying colors by securing a second-round knockout win after getting knocked down in round one to retain the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Haggerty has plenty of options for his next, but a matchup against Superlek has gained traction. The world-class strikers fought outside of ONE in 2018, with Superlek emerging victorious by second-round TKO (doctor stoppage).

ONE recently shared a video of Superlek watching Haggerty defeat Lobo and calling him out shortly after. The footage was shared on Instagram with the following caption:

“ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek wants “The General” 🤯 Who wants to see it? 👀 @superlek789 @jhaggerty_”

Fans took to the comment section and voiced their interest in the matchup:

“Superlek 🇹🇭vs. J.Haggerty 🇬🇧 definitely the fight to make!”

“perfect match up i think everyone would love to see suplek and hagerty share the ring again 🔥👊🏽”

“The inevitable war we’re all waiting for. As of now, superlek 1-0 vs. Haggs. Lfg!”

“OMG what a war that would be 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍”

“Do it! Super fight!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Alright let's get this show on the road. May the best man win!”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19, including Haggerty’s knockout win against Lobo, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t rushing to decide his next opponent

Jonathan Haggerty’s six-fight win streak has put him in a position to have a strong say in who he fights next. Therefore, the two-sport world champion plans to take his time before making a decision, which he explained by saying this during the ONE Fight Night 19 post-fight press conference:

“I’m happy to fight anyone but at this moment in time, it’s back to the drawing board. Forget everyone, I’m a champ-champ and they could all wait in line, and they could discuss it amongst themselves.”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong voiced his interest in booking Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty. Superlek, though, is just one of many potential opponents for Haggerty.

Haggerty has a laundry list of potential super fights, including ONE featherweight Muay Thai king, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.