“What a war these warriors do” - Fans show utmost respect for Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker’s all-out brawl

Fight fans were in for a thrill of a lifetime when fierce rivals John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade clashed for the first time at ONE on Prime Video 3.

The Brazilian powerhouses entered their first world-title clash with seven finishes combined since their careers took flight in ONE Championship.

‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker had already catapulted his name to superstardom during his UFC tenure, but none believed the true scope of his power until he made quick work of four highly elite competitors on the ONE roster, including former ONE bantamweight world champions Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon.

The former ONE bantamweight world champion brought on the intimidation factor in every single one of his performances, setting the bar higher than any other bantamweight in ONE history - until Fabricio Andrade came onto the scene.

The king of walk-off knockouts surprised fans with his incredible athleticism, fighting talent, and boisterous personality. He accumulated an undefeated record of five straight wins against top contenders, all by way of stoppages.

So, when Lineker and Andrade met inside the cage for the first time, there was no shortage of near-stop finishes during their first battle.

ONE Championship commemorated their epic war on Instagram highlighting their best moments with the caption:

“This bantamweight MMA BANGER was one for the books 💯 Can Fabricio Andrade collect another World Title as he collides with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on⁠@primevideo? 🔥 @fabricioandrade1.”

Fight fans reacted to the clip with following wild reactions below:

Andrade, who is now the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, will bid for a second world title when he takes on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

This epic champion vs. champion matchup goes down at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.