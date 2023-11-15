“What a wild way to say no twice” - Conor McGregor’s unconvincing response to Dillon Danis’ future in the UFC triggers mixed reactions from fans

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on his training partner and friend Dillon Danis possibly joining the UFC after expressing interest following his release from Bellator.

The former two-division UFC champion hosted a Q & A on his X account, where he answered a number of questions from fans. Among them was a question regarding how he believes 'El Jefe' would fare should he compete against the top fighters inside the octagon. He mentioned that he would love to see the Jiu Jitsu practitioner in the UFC and hopes he continues on that path.

He wrote:

"Id love to see it! I hope he dials in and stays the course! I know he will!"

Conor McGregor's response to the question surprisingly had a mixed reaction from fans. Some fans mentioned that his response indicated that he doesn't appear to be too confident that he would succeed, while others noted that 'The Notorious' wants Dillon Danis to continue fighting, writing:

"what a wild way to say no twice" [@Kuma4King - X]

"Translation: Not only no, but fu*k no" [@seymourtables - X]

"Mad to think if @dillondanis still don't put a stop to all shenanigans, imagine having the belief of the [Goat emoji] [@themoodywoods - X]

"@dillondanis see Conor doesn’t want you to retire" [@BradyReeks - X]

"That’s a goddamn lie and you know it!" [@Jaybirdian15 - X]

"It will be fu**ing awesome entertaining to see both Conor and Dillon on same card in UFC-300. I hope the pink mf @danawhite will make this happen." [@youtoobar - X]

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will sign Dillon Danis as his association with Conor McGregor and growing popularity could possibly improve his chances at earning a contract.

Conor McGregor says his rivalry with Dustin Poirier isn't over

Conor McGregor recently revealed that he intends to pursue a fourth bout against Dustin Poirier after an injury forced an end to their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in 2021.

During the aforementioned Q & A, the former two-division champion was asked whether he plans to fight 'The Diamond' following his return to the octagon in 2024. He responded that their rivalry isn't over and definitely plans to pursue that bout for a more decisive conclusion, writing:

"Let’s be real, it’s a must. Unfinished."

