“When you don’t know your own strength” - Francis Ngannou accidentally smashes door in viral CCTV footage, fans react

Fans are reacting after Francis Ngannou accidentally smashed a door in CCTV footage, which has since gone viral on social media.

Instagram account pubity posted the video of the former UFC heavyweight champion attempting to push open a pull door when the glass shattered. The store owner immediately approached the door to access the damage and it was later revealed that the door had already been broken and was fragile. In the caption, they mentioned that 'The Predator' offered to pay for the repair.

They wrote:

"The cctv footage from Reddit shows heavyweight champion @francisngannou accidentally pushing on the pull door, which was apparently already broken and fragile, so one push from the fighter was enough to smash it to pieces. He has also reportedly offered to pay to get it replaced."

Fans weighed in with their thoughts on what transpired in the video and joked that Francis Ngannou isn't aware of his own strength. They mentioned that it was an example of how strong the former UFC heavyweight champion is, while others were skeptical and believed it was staged, writing:

"I mean come on, the dude literally hits like a Ford Escort." [@issa_rohaan - Instagram]

"When you don't know your own strength" [@shon.duhh - Instagram]

"Staged as hell! They really are pumping loads of promo into this fight" [@the_mac_rules - Instagram]

"bro is suffering from excess strength" [@ortissjr - Instagram]

"Guys kitted out in the most clearly labeled gym shark product… scream PR stunt. Smart marketing." [@t.waasa - Instagram]

"Man IS TKO'ing doors now" [@vinniesal - Instagram]

Instagram comments

It remains to be seen whether the CCTV footage was legitimate or if some of the fans were correct with their assessment of it being PR for Francis Ngannou's fight against Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou weighs in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight announcement

Francis Ngannou weighed in after Tyson Fury recently made the official announcement that he will be fighting Oleksandr Usyk this December. It is scheduled to take place less than two months after Ngannou-Fury boxing bout.

'The Predator' is obviously being overlooked in this situation as the lineal heavyweight boxing champion is already looking past him. The former UFC heavyweight champion shared his thoughts and mentioned that he's not sure how 'The Gypsy King' will be cleared in time, writing:

"I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28."

Expand Tweet