"When you got money on the game" - Fans react as old clip of Conor McGregor giving pre-game prep talk to Boston Bruins resurfaces

An old clip of Conor McGregor motivating the Boston Bruins ice hockey team has recently made the rounds on social media, specifically Instagram.

The moment occurred four years ago, when the Boston Bruins faced the Columbus Blue Jackets, over whom they scored a 2-1 overtime win.

McGregor was present at the TD Garden to view the game, and took an opportunity to give the team a pre-game and post-game talk. The Irishman's charisma and skills as an orator are on full display in the clip.

Naturally, this drew countless MMA fans to the comment section of the Instagram video.

The reaction, however, was mixed, with some praising McGregor while others did not.

One fan expressed their admiration for the Irishman:

"This guy is built different"

Others also marveled at the former UFC champion's confidence:

"His confidence"

Though as previously mentioned, this wasn't the case with everyone.

One comment joked that McGregor's speech was due to him betting on the game:

"When you got money on the game"

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that the Boston Bruins didn't seem quite motivated by McGregor's pep talk:

"Not gunna lie, they really didn't sound too motivated"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor's 2019 pep talk to the Boston Bruins

McGregor is an avid Irish sports fan, often lending his support and expressing his admiration for his fellow countrymen, especially those in the combat sports world like him.

He is widely regarded as Ireland's most famous sportsman, often credited with popularizing MMA in the country and the world as a whole.

Conor McGregor gets his own 'Road House' poster

While Conor McGregor is yet to formalize his expected return to the octagon, he has stayed a busy man. The Irishman is set to co-star in the 2024 'Road House' remake alongside leading man Jake Gyllenhaal.

He will play Knox, the film's antagonist, and recently received his own poster.

Expand Tweet

The film, which is a reimagining of the 1989 cult classic of the same name, will have its world premiere on March 8 prior to a later release on March 21. It will mark the Irishman's acting debut on the silver screen.