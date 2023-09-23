"When my grandad was in denial..." - Sammy-Jo Luxton trolls Dana White's animated fight announcement for Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett

MMA and OnlyF*ns star Sammy-Jo Luxton has reacted to Dana White's latest announcement of massive fights coming up in the UFC.

Luxton is currently signed to the PFL, where she was expected to make her debut in the promotion later this month. Unfortunately, however, her debut has been put on hold after she revealed she had been suffering from serious health issues

Whilst resting up at home, the former boxer and Muay Thai star has also been keeping up to date with her new promotion's competition.

Dana White took to Twitter and dropped a bombshell of upcoming fight announcements, which includes Stephen Thompson taking on Shavkat Rakhmonov and Paddy Pimblett against the veteran Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

'Ghetto Cinderella' responded to the post from the UFC president, highlighting the manner in which Dana White delivered the message. Luxton hilariously compared White's shouting of the news to that of her grandfather who denied he needed hearing aids. She wrote:

"Him shouting like this just reminds me of when my grandad was in denial that he needed hearing aids. Also Paddy vs Tony? Basically given Paddy a dead body to play with."

Sammy-Jo Luxton reveals cancer diagnosis

Sammy-Jo Luxton recently revealed on social media that her PFL debut has been delayed due to a serious health diagnosis.

Luxton was expected to make her debut for the promotion on the latest PFL Europe 3 event, which is set to take place in Paris, France on September 30. The MMA star then released a statement addressing the fan concern after they noticed she wasn't included on the fight card.

Sammy-Jo Luxton explained that she had recently been diagnosed with Melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The lesions had been discovered on her feet, meaning after surgery she won't be ready to train until she has fully healed. She wrote:

"You may have seen I'm not on the Paris PFL card, unfortunately I haven't been well and got diagnosed with melanoma. The lesions are on my feet, so unfortunately after the surgery I won't be able to kick or grapple until healed. I am truly gutted as my whole year has been preparing for this moment; for something out of my control to take it from me."

Luxton added that she may be ready to return in December:

"Just viewing this part of my life as another opponent to beat and hopefully I can get the clear to fight in December on the Dublin card!"

