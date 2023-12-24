When Jon Jones aimed NSFW tweet at Daniel Cormier's wife amid ugly UFC beef - "You're my b*tch DC"

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have one of the most storied rivalries in the history of MMA. Their heated rivalry continued for years, and the duo even faced each other twice inside the octagon.

Their first fight took place back in 2015 at UFC 182 when Jones emerged victorious via unanimous decision. In their second meeting at UFC 214 in 2017, 'Bones' won via a third-round stoppage. However, the result was later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a banned substance.

While one would assume that fighting each other twice inside the octagon would bring an end to the bad blood between the two, that was certainly not the case. Over a year after their rematch, Jones and Cormier went back and forth on social media after the former's fight against Alex Gustafsson was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after the NSAC refused to license 'Bones'.

In a now-deleted back and forth on social media, Jon Jones took aim at Daniel Cormier's wife and said:

“I could slap your wife on the a** and you could literally do nothing about it. You’re my b*tch DC, that will never change. Funny how you’re giving me two posts but said nothing when I asked you to come get your belt back.”

Responding to Jones' comments, Cormier clapped back and said:

“You couldn’t do sh*t you steroid-abusing junkie! I swear I would never touch your wife’s flat a**. And I didn’t respond, I’m not helping your bum a** fight, you drug-abusing steroid cheat. F*ck you!”

Daniel Cormier speaks about how Jon Jones is a nightmare to deal with in clinching positions

Daniel Cormier recently appeared on Joe Rogan's JRE MMA Show to discuss a variety of topics. During their extended conversation, Rogan and Cormier also discussed the latter’s rivalry with Jon Jones.

Furthermore, Cormier went into detail about how Jones is a special fighter and how he uses his reach to fatigue his opponents. He said:

“When you get in the clinch with this dude [Jones], he’s so tall that it’s almost like you’re holding him up if you’re the shorter fighter. He’s like draping over the top of you and that is what fatigues you. When I’m clinching, you know I fought there a ton in the clinch, punch, punch, punch, I’m trying to break your posture. He doesn’t do that.”

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments about Jon Jones below (4:46):