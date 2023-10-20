When Khamzat Chimaev struggled to even eat in peace after being mobbed by a legion of fans during England visit

Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC's rising star, has taken the mixed martial arts world by storm since his debut in 2020. The Chechen fighter has maintained an impressive undefeated record with a 6-0 run in the UFC. As his career progresses, his stardom has skyrocketed, making him one of the most talked-about and followed fighters, especially outside of the United States.

'Borz' boasts an astonishing 6 million followers on Instagram, a testament to his immense popularity. His electrifying fighting style and entertaining personality have solidified his status as a prominent figure in the MMA community.

The magnitude of Chimaev's fame became evident during his visit to England. While dining at a restaurant, he found himself amid a whirlwind of fanfare as hundreds of people gathered outside, eagerly seeking a glimpse of the fighter.

Check out the fans' react after spotting Khamzat Chimaev at the restaurant below:

Set to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 this weekend for a chance at middleweight title contention, the Chechen-born Swede was initially slated to battle former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa. However, a few days prior to the fight, Costa's withdrawal necessitated the last-minute introduction of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as his replacement.

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 294

The anticipation for the UFC 294 bout between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev is reaching a fever pitch, and former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya couldn't resist offering his insights and predictions for this high-stakes showdown.

In his assessment, Adesanya envisions Kamaru Usman emerging victorious in the encounter:

"Kamaru's decision to take this fight on such short notice is commendable. I have no doubt that he can secure the win, even with just 10 or 11 days' notice.

"Khamzat had been preparing for a striker. Now, he's pitted against an immensely skilled wrestler, one with the highest takedown defense in the welterweight division. Chimaev is no longer taking on just anyone; he's facing Kamaru, a seasoned fighter with championship experience."

Khamzat Chimaev is currently riding a remarkable 12-fight winning streak and remains undefeated in his career. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman has notched 20 victories and encountered three defeats in his career.

With the fight this weekend, it will be interesting to see if 'The Nigerian Nightmare' can halt Chimaev's unbeaten streak or if the Chechen-born fighter will hand Usman another blemish on his record.