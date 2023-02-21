When might Andrew Tate be released? His detention was set to expire by the end of this month

Andrew Tate remains incarcerated in a Romanian prison as he awaits trial on charges of suspicion of human trafficking and rape. Tina Glandian, the lawyer representing the controversial social media personality, recently shared that his incarceration was set to expire on February 27th. However, she is not optimistic that he will be released on that date, making it unclear exactly when Tate can go free.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty of the London Broadcasting Company (LBC), Glandian stated:

"We're going to find out in the next several days. The existing order expires on February 27th, and if the prosecution intends to extend that for another 30 day period, they'll have to make that request soon and then we'll have a hearing on it. Obviously, our hope is that at this point they are released and it's not extended, but am I optimistic about that? No."

Glandian compared the comments made by her client to comments made by rap artists which she claims are similarly derogatory towards women. She further claimed that the authorities have not found evidence of a crime, alleging that the authorities may be targeting Andrew Tate due to his assets, stating:

"An additional factor that weighs in is the tremendous amount of assets that have been seized. Almost four million dollars worth of assets were seized from their residence and unfortunately that gives the authorities incentive to search and find evidence of some wrongdoing to be able to forfeit and keep assets of that nature."

Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, have spent nearly two months in custody. While Glandian does not sound confident that her client will be released within the next week, she appears confident in her ability to help him beat the case at trial.

Watch Andrew Tate's lawyer's comments below (starting at the 5:22 mark):

Greta Thunberg shares thoughts on Andrew Tate following his arrest

Andrew Tate was involved in an online back-and-forth with Greta Thunberg, which directly preceded his arrest. The environmental activist recently appeared on The View where she was asked about the interaction, responding:

"They feel so threatened or they feel like their worldview is so threatened by people like me, climate activists and environmental activists speaking up, that they feel like they need to silence us and mock us and etc. But that I think, should be seen as a positive sign because that means we're actually having an impact. Otherwise, they wouldn't be spending their time trolling us online."

While many have attributed Tate's arrest to his back-and-forth with Thunberg, Romanian authorities dismissed that notion. The controversial former kickboxer's motive to target the environmental activist online remains unclear.

Watch Greta Thunberg's comments on Andrew Tate below (starting at the 5:20 mark):

