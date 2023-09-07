When Sean Strickland almost started a feud with Conor McGregor by calling him a "white trash f**k" with money

Sean Strickland once took shots at Conor McGregor and called him a "white trash f**k."

Strickland is known to be quite vocal about his thoughts and he certainly does not shy away from speaking his mind out. As a result, he has often found himself surrounded by criticism. However, the same habit once almost resulted in a feud with Conor McGregor.

Back in 2021, Sean Strickland appeared on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast and spoke about a variety of topics. During the episode, Strickland praised Conor McGregor for being the "pinnacle of success" and proceeded to contrast his compliment by calling him a "white trash f**k".

He said:

"McGregor is the f**king like pinnacle of success and I'll tell you why dude. We're all just f**king dog and someone has our leash. You know, Dana is a dog with somebody, somebody is holding his leash. I'm a dog with Dana and he's holding my leash. The moment you become McGregor dude, nobody has your f**king leash anymore and that's like the f**king pinnacle of success and you can do whatever the f**k you want. Yeah but the end of the day, don't forget that McGregor is like a white trash f**k who came in the money."

Watch Strickland's take on Conor McGregor at the 13:20 mark below:

Israel Adesanya claims Sean Strickland is insecure in his head

Sean Strickland is set to enter the octagon against Israel Adesanya this weekend at UFC 293. In the build-up to the UFC middleweight championship bout, Strickland has been quite vocal in demeaning Adesanya in what seems to be an attempt to get into his head.

However, Israel Adesanya believes that it's just for the camera as Sean Strickland is insecure in his head. While discussing Strickland's contrasting personalities on and off the camera, Adesanya had this to say during an interview with Niko Pajarillo:

"On camera he's not but behind the scenes he is. I mean I put the receipts up didn't I? When I smacked him on the as* and also the other ones as well that aren't on camera. And he is respectful because he knows what I can do to him, but in front of the camera, when there's security around and the fans, he likes to act a fool because he's insecure in his own head."

Catch Adesanya's comments below: