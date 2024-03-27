"When u fighting next?" - Fans react as Darren Till takes aim at Ebanie Bridges' post about her Porsche

Ebanie Bridges has found herself at odds with former UFC middleweight Darren Till, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the Australian boxer for her OnlyF*ns career. He did so in response to a tweet that Bridges made about offering a young girl from her gym a ride in her Porsche.

Bridges captioned her tweet by highlighting that she had stressed to the girl that should she work hard and chase her dreams, a Porsche could be in her future. Till, however, took this otherwise lighthearted post as an opportunity to attack Bridges for her adult-rated content online.

Till re-shared Bridges' post, and wrote:

"Train hard & get ya tits out online girls & you can have ur own Porsche 911 too…"

This drew fans to Till's tweet, with many of them mocking him for one reason or another. One fan claimed that Till's outburst was out of jealousy, saying:

"Darren wants a Porsche"

Another fan mocked 'The Gorilla' for having no one who looks up to him in a manner similar to the girl that Bridges met and gave a ride to. The user wrote:

"Till fuming cos Ebanie Bridges is 10x the role model he will ever be"

Others even took to taunting Till for parting ways with the UFC and not having fought since, with comments like:

"When u fighting next?"

In another sarcastic comment, a user even appeared to mock his past loss to Robert Whittaker, saying:

"Please fight again Darren. You were 1 strike away from KO'ing Whittaker. I believe in you dude."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

While Till opted to mock Bridges, she was recently involved in a world title fight. Unfortunately, things did not go her way as she ended up losing her IBF female bantamweight championship to Miyo Yoshida on Dec. 9, 2023.

Ebanie Bridges has a more positive relationship with another UFC fighter

While Ebanie Bridges was the subject of criticism from Darren Till, she has a better relationship with former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor. The two have been spotted in each other's company several times, at times raising eyebrows among fans.

Bridges even claimed to have opened McGregor's mind to the possibility of venturing into OnlyF*ns. However, the Irishman himself has never spoken about doing anything on the adult platform and is instead focused on other business ventures.