UFC Kansas City goes down on April 15, starting with the preliminary card at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The UFC is taking a trip to Kansas City, Missouri, with 14 bouts scheduled for the T-Mobile Center. The first eight bouts can be seen on ESPN+, with the six-fight main card following at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

In the main event, number two-ranked UFC featherweight Max Holloway takes on number four-ranked Arnold Allen. Holloway is attempting to get back on track after suffering a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Volkanovski for the 145-pound title in July 2022. Meanwhile, Allen has won all 10 of his UFC fights and hopes to earn a title shot by defeating ‘Blessed.’

The co-main event features action-packed featherweights Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo looking to make a statement with another thrilling performance. Barboza has lost his last two fights against Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell, while Quarantillo took out Alexander Hernandez with a standing TKO in December 2022.

There are four other bouts on the UFC Kansas City main card - Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov, Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser, Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez, and Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia.

Take a look at the entire UFC Kansas City fight card below:

Who else is fighting at UFC Kansas City?

The UFC Kansas City preliminary card is not stacked with superstars, but there are several intriguing matchups to keep an eye on. After winning his last two fights, number four-ranked flyweight Brandon Royval looks to keep the momentum rolling against number five-ranked Matheus Nicolau, who’s won his last four UFC fights.

In the featured preliminary bout, Bill Algeo and TJ Brown meet in a featherweight matchup with fight-of-the-night potential. Both fighters tend to be in exciting wars, which could be the perfect lead into the main card.

Before reaching the top eight fights, six preliminary bouts start the night off at 5:30 p.m. ET - Ed Herman vs. Zak Cummings, Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson, Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber, Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes, Gaston Bolanos vs. Aaron Phillips, and Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova.

