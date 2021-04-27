Who is Chris Weidman's wife, Marivi?

UFC middleweight Chris Weidman was the victim of yet another injury, only this time it was the worst of his career. During the early seconds of his UFC 261 bout against Uriah Hall, Weidman attempted an outside low kick that sent him crashing to the canvas in misery. Breaking his left fibula and tibia in the process, Chris Weidman began to wince in pain, prompting an instantaneous stoppage from referee Herb Dean. However, as medics rushed to the scene to stretcher Chris Weidman out, the brave 36-year old gestured to fans in attendance, assuring he was okay. The 'All-American' was then immediately shifted to a hospital for surgery and was later declared stable by UFC president Dana White.

Following his surgery, Chris Weidman's wife Marivi posted a picture of the legend after a successful procedure, thanking everyone for their proactive support.

How did Chris Weidman meet his wife?

Having met as kids on Long Island, New York, Chris Weidman and Marivi met through her brother, who incidentally was on his wrestling team. Married since 2009, the couple have been through their fair share of financial trials prior to Weidman's unrivaled success in the UFC. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, an emotional Chris Weidman had the following to say about his wife:

"She was going to keep supporting, but at the time she was getting her CPA, and like I was saying, pregnant with my daughter, and studying for her CPA and working all the time. I was kind of trying to live my dream, so I felt very selfish. She was very supportive.”

