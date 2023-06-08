"Who was the drummer before Dave Grohl?" - Laura Sanko sporting a Nirvana t-shirt takes fans by surprise

UFC commentator and analyst Laura Sanko recently surprised fans by sporting a Nirvana t-shirt.

Nirvana is one of the biggest bands in the history of music and they are also considered to be one of the most influential. Formed in 1987, by lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic.

Interestingly, they went through a number of drummers like Chad Channing before recruiting Dave Grohl in 1990. The band disbanded after Cobain's suicide in 1994.

Take a look at Laura Sanko wearing a Nirvana t-shirt below:

The fact that Sanko was sporting a Nirvana t-shirt caused a stir among the fans. While reacting to the same in the comments sections of her post, fans had this to say:

"Hellor love the 90s rock bands"

"Can you put me on a triangle chock I promise I won't tap"

"I really hope you actually listen Nirvana or I may have break a guitar or two lol"

"Are you a real NIRVANA fan? Who was the drummer before Dave Grohl??"

"Just when i thought @laura_sanko was the coolest person ever, she breaks out an old school nirvana tee and makes me fall in love all over again."

"Nice shirt selection...."

"Smells like teen spirit"

Laura Sanko MMA: The 40-year-old details her conversation with Joe Rogan

Sanko made history this year by becoming the first female commentator in the UFC. While she was working as an analyst for the UFC for years, commentating is what she always wanted to do.

Interestingly, Joe Rogan, who is considered to be arguably the best commentator in the UFC had previously spoken to Laura Sanko about the same. Speaking about it during an appearance on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, Sanko explained that Rogan told her to keep on pushing to make history, even if she's told no:

"I had a really nice conversation with Joe last summer...It meant a lot. I didn't realize he knew what I was trying to do, to be the first female color commentator...He was incredibly gracious. He said, 'Listen, there's gonna be a lot of people who tell you who can't do it. I didn't have any fights, look at me. You're killing it. I hope we get to call fights together someday.'"

Catch Laura Sanko's comments here (42:40):

