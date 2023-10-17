“Who ever said leg locks don’t work” – ONE Championship shares video montage of sickening leg lock finishes in MMA

Featherweight knockout artist Thanh Le reclaimed ONE Championship gold, not with his fists, but with a slick leg lock submission.

ONE Fight Night 15 saw Le’s return to action a little more than a year removed from his first loss under the ONE banner, surrendering the featherweight world title to Chinese star Tang Kai. With Tang sidelined for the last year, Le found himself with the opportunity to once again compete for championship gold.

Stepping into the main event spotlight against Russian standout Ilya Freymanov, Than Le scored a stunning 62-second heel hook to claim the interim featherweight MMA world title and hand Freymanov his first loss inside the circle.

Following the highlight reel-worthy submission, ONE Championship couldn’t help but ask the question, who says leg locks don’t work?

Thanh Le now finds himself among some very elite company, standing alongside combat sports legends Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon and Japanese MMA icon Masakazu Imanari, both of whom have earned their own impressive leg lock submissions in ONE Championship.

Now sitting as the reigning interim featherweight world champion, it’s just a matter of time before the Vietnamese-American once again faces Tang Kai, the only man to have defeated him in nearly five years.

No official date has been announced for their highly anticipated unification bout, but fans were treated to a preview at ONE Fight Night 15 when both men went face-to-face following Le’s epic interim title win.

Will Thanh Le breakthrough and reclaim the undisputed crown, or will Tang Kai once again show the world that he has Le’s number?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.